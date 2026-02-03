Kenya: Njoro Girls' High School Shut Indefinitely Following Student's Death

Nakuru — Njoro Girls' High School in Nakuru County has been closed indefinitely on after unrest erupted following the death of a Form Four student.

The student, identified as 18-year-old Brenda Akinyi, died while receiving treatment at Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital after reportedly falling ill at school.

The cause of her death has not yet been established, with police saying an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Anger and tension gripped the school on Monday as parents and local residents demonstrated outside the institution, demanding accountability over the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

Police were forced to intervene and disperse the crowd after protests intensified, resulting in a brief standoff.

Brenda's family has accused the school administration of negligence, claiming she did not receive prompt medical care.

Relatives said they were informed of her condition too late, despite living close to the school and being in a position to respond earlier.

According to the family, they were told Brenda had been unwell for several days and alleged she was only treated with painkillers.

They questioned why they were not contacted earlier as her condition worsened.

The school's management announced the indefinite closure as a measure to de-escalate tensions and allow investigations into the incident to proceed.

Some parents who joined the protests claimed the death was not an isolated case, alleging that other students had previously died under similar circumstances.

They called for an independent inquiry into how the school handles student health emergencies.

Police have confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.