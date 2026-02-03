Angola: Afcon 2026 Handball - Angola Loses and Misses Semi-Finals

Luanda — Angola failed to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday (27), losing to Algeria 22-27 in a quarter-final match of the African Men Handball Cup of Nations (AFCON'2026) in senior men's handball, taking place in Kigali, Rwanda.

Angola was already losing 10-14 at HT, in a qualifying event for the 2027 World Championship, to be held in Germany.

The winning teams from this phase (Main Round) will compete in the semi-finals (1st to 4th place), while the defeated teams, including Angola, will play in the qualifying rounds (5th to 8th place).

The national team has at least secured 8th place in the tournament, but the main objective is to reach one of the 5 podium places that qualifies for a spot at the 2027 World Championship in Germany.

Egypt is the defending champion.

IN/MC/CF/jmc