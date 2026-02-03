Angola: President Calls for Greater Dynamism in Road Works Execution

Icolo E Bengo — President João Lourenço on Monday called for greater dynamism in the execution of road works in the province of Icolo e Bengo, with the aim to meet the deadlines established in the contract.

The information was disclosed to the press by the Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing, Carlos Alberto dos Santos, at the end of the president's inspection visit to the road infrastructure in the Icolo e Bengo region.

Santos expressed satisfaction with the fact that the Head of State traveled almost 200 km of road, demonstrating dedication and attention to assess the progress of the works.

"The President presented some important recommendations. Among them, he highlighted the need for greater dynamism in the execution of the works, aiming to meet the deadlines established contractually," said the minister.

Regarding the 53 km stretch from Catete to Maria Teresa, the expectation is to complete the work in September of this year.

Historic Visit

According to the minister, the Head of State's historic visit essentially served to provide precise technical guidance and resolve specific issues requiring on-site analysis in collaboration with the bodies involved in executing the public works. Most importantly, the visit renewed the population's hope that these works will be delivered within the planned deadlines.

The Head of State observed the progress of the rehabilitation project on National Road 110, in the Catete/Cabala/Muxima section, and subsequently visited National Road 230 to verify the rehabilitation work on the Catete/Maria Teresa section.

Icolo e Bengo is a province that emerged under Angola's new Political-Administrative Division (DPA), which was approved by the National Assembly on August 14, 2024.

The province's capital is Catete. It comprises seven municipalities and 11 communes and has an estimated population of 131,268, distributed across 3,819 square kilometers.

The region is known for its industrial development, including beverage factories (such as Coca-Cola), automobile assembly plants, food processing, and agriculture.

DC/AMP