Angola Defends Convergence of Efforts for Regional Success

Luanda — The Secretary of State for the Interior, Arnaldo Carlos, on Monday emphasized Angola's commitment to achieving greater convergence of efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Speaking at the opening of a regional workshop dedicated to building capacity and strengthening the investigation of money laundering and terrorist financing crimes, Carlos said that each country's individual success depends on the region's collective success.

"A SADC resilient to illicit financial flows is a safer, more stable region, better prepared to achieve the development objectives defined in continental and global agendas," he said.

Carlos expressed Angola's firm commitment to implementing United Nations instruments and complying with the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) recommendations.

Carlos added that Angola has been reinforcing its legal and institutional framework, training specialized personnel, strengthening supervisory mechanisms, and promoting cooperation with regional and international partners. He emphasized that sound financial systems are essential for sustainable economic growth, as well as for instilling confidence in citizens and investors.

He highlighted Angola's commitment to rigorously fulfilling the mutual evaluation and follow-up processes of the ESAAMLG.

Carlos said these processes are not viewed as an end in themselves but as strategic opportunities to strengthen the national system, raise compliance and effectiveness standards, and consolidate the confidence of the regional and international community.

The official said that the Angolan government has promoted structural reforms and reinforced the legal and regulatory framework, as well as the intra-institutional coordination and technical capacity of criminal investigative bodies, security forces, financial intelligence units, and judicial authorities.

He said the government has focused particularly on financial investigations and combating the underlying crimes.

