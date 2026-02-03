Kenya: Uda Attracts Over 9,000 Aspirants Ahead of Next Year's General Election

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has so far attracted 9,165 aspirants seeking party tickets to contest various seats in next year's general election.

According to Deputy President Kithure kindiki, 139 aspirants have expressed interest in the 47 gubernatorial positions, while 240 aspirants are competing for the 47 elected Senate seats. A further 274 aspirants are eyeing the 47 Woman Representative seats.

"The National Assembly races have drawn significant interest, with 1,205 aspirants seeking nomination to contest the 290 constituencies across the country," he stated.

Kindiki stated that the largest number of aspirants has been recorded at the ward level, "where 7,307 aspirants are competing for the 1,450 elected ward representative seats, underscoring intense grassroots political activity within the party."

UDA has said the registration of aspirants remains ongoing and will continue until the statutory deadline of 90 days before the general election date, in line with electoral laws.

Meanwhile, the party is set to hold its first UDA Party Aspirants Forum on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 a.m.

The forum is expected to brief aspirants on party nomination procedures, electoral rules and campaign guidelines as preparations for the elections gather pace.