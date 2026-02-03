Kenya: 50 Uda Youths Walk Three Days From Mogotio to Hustler's Plaza to Show Party Loyalty

Nairobi — In a display of political devotion, 50 United Democratic Alliance (UDA) youths trekked for three days from Mogotio Constituency, Baringo County, to the Hustler's Plaza in Nairobi to express their loyalty to the party.

Led by Emmanuel Kipkurui and supported by Mama Grace Sialo Tangut, who provided milk and water during the journey, the group carried a yellow wheelbarrow, the party's symbolic emblem, throughout the trek that began on Friday at Noiwet Village, Ngubereti Location, Mogotio Ward.

Upon arrival, the youths were warmly received by UDA National Treasurer Japheth Nyakundi, who praised their commitment to the party agenda and their continued push for President William Ruto's re-election in the 2027 General Election.

At the party headquarters, the team was also welcomed by Nairobi County nominated MCAs Virginia Waithera and Cecilia Wairimu, alongside Party Directors Samuel Mwangi, Rob Jillo, Grace Gicovi, and other secretariat staff.

Nyakundi lauded the youths for their extraordinary dedication, calling the march "a powerful example of grassroots support and party loyalty."

The gesture comes as UDA ramps up grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 polls, highlighting the role of youth participation in advancing the party's political agenda.