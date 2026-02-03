Zambia: Committee On International Relations Embarks On Regional Oversight On South African Missions in Lusaka

3 February 2026
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, will from 3 to 7 February embark on a regional oversight visit to the South African missions in the Southern African Development Community region.

South Africa has a footprint in Zambia, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Angola, Malawi and in Zimbabwe. The committee will visit the South African High Commission in Lusaka.

The delegation comprises the following Members of Parliament: Mr Supra Obaleng Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo (Chairperson of the committee and member of the African National Congress), Mr Moleboheng Modise Mpya member of the African National Congress, Mr Ryan Smith member of the Democratic Alliance, Ms Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala, member of Mkhonto Wesizwe Party, Ms Nqobile Matilda Mhlongo member of the Economic Freedom Fighters

As part of its oversight programme, the committee prioritises oversight over the implementation of Economic Diplomacy by focussing on the work of missions abroad relating to their efforts towards addressing the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality facing South Africa. The committee will also oversee the implementation of South Africa's Foreign Policy.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation is responsible for its 115 missions abroad. It is also responsible for developing and maintaining bilateral political and economic partnerships in the various regions of the world. The committee will also conduct in loco inspections on vacant state-owned properties and land as well as inspect the missions.

