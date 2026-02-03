Namibia: Okahao to Experience Water Shutdown On Tuesday, Wednesday

3 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) says Okahao in the Omusati region will experience a two-day water shutdown due to a ground reservoir fill-up.

The interruption is scheduled to take place over a period of 24 to 48 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 05h00 until 00h00.

In a media statement released on Monday, NamWater spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata says the objective of the shutdown is to improve water supply services in the area.

"The purpose of this planned water supply interruption is to fill-up our ground reservoir for testing after liner replacement to test for leakage," he says.

He notes that affected areas include parts of Tsandi and Oshuukwa village.

He urges essential service institutions such as hospitals, schools, clinics and police stations experiencing urgent supply challenges to contact designated representatives for assistance.

"NamWater sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused by this necessary lining replacement maintenance and appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation as we work to improve water service delivery," he says.

