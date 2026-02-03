Namibia: !hanamub Bags Second Award of the Season

Riaan !Hanamub has scooped the man of the match award following an impressive performance against Marumo Gallants FC in the Betway South African Premiership matchweek 16.

The 30-year-old Namibian left-back, who has been named AmaZulu FC captain for the 2025/26 season, has been enjoying a strong campaign under head coach Arthur Zwane.

AmaZulu sit fourth on the league table with 30 points, just two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who top the standings with 32 points and a superior goal difference over second-placed Orlando Pirates (32 points), while Kaizer Chiefs occupy third place, also on 30 points but ahead of AmaZulu on goal difference.

!Hanamub assisted the game's only goal in the 72nd minute, delivering a pinpoint cross that was met by second-half substitute Mondli Mbanjwa, who powered home a bullet header.

!Hanamub was the only player in the match to record a 100% pass accuracy (18/18) and was heavily involved in attack, creating the most chances in the game (three).

The man of the match award marks !Hanamub's second individual accolade of the season. He previously won the same award in AmaZulu's matchweek 14 clash against Golden Arrows, where he scored his first goal of the campaign, assisted by 22-year-old midfielder Liam Bern.

In England, Ryan Nyambe made his debut for his new club, Reading FC, in their 2-0 victory over Northampton Town in English League One. The 28-year-old Namibian right-back recently joined Reading on loan from Championship side Derby County, where he struggled for game time after returning from an injury that kept him sidelined for several months.

Reading are 10th on the log with 40 points after 28 matches, with 18 games still to play.

In Malaysia, Petrus Shitembi completed the full 90 minutes as Kuching FC secured a comfortable 2-0 win over eighth-placed Negeri Sembilan FC. Kuching remain third on the log with 31 points, trailing leaders Johor Darul Ta'zim by 17 points. Johor DT sit on 48 points with a perfect record of 16 wins from 16 matches.

The Namibian international has featured in all 16 league matches for Kuching this season.

In Botswana, Dynamo Fredricks was named in the starting lineup as Jwaneng Galaxy claimed a 2-0 victory over Black Lions in the FNB Botswana Premiership. The win moved Jwaneng Galaxy into second place on the table with 37 points, just three points behind unbeaten leaders Gaborone United, who have 40 points after 16 matches.

Ivan Kamberipa also started for Gaborone United in their goalless draw against Nico United. The Gaborone-based side maintained their unbeaten start to the season after 16 games and remain top of the table with 40 points. The Namibian centre-back played the full 90 minutes.

Namibian midfielder Marius Kotze continues to dictate play in midfield for Sua Flamingoes FC, delivering another strong 90-minute performance in their 3-1 win over Orapa United. The victory moved Sua Flamingoes into fifth place on the log table.

In South Africa, Deon Hotto was an unused substitute as Orlando Pirates recorded a 2-0 win over Magesi FC in the Betway Premiership. The 35-year-old Namibian left-back started on the bench for a second consecutive match, with youngster Ndaba preferred in the position in recent games. This marks the first time this season that Hotto has been benched in back-to-back matches.

Joslin Kamatuka remains sidelined through injury as Durban City suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chippa United FC. The Namibian forward is currently in the functional stage of his rehabilitation.

Bethuel Muzeu started on the bench as Black Leopards salvaged a point in a draw against Baroka FC. Leopards remain bottom of the table after 16 games with 12 points, five points adrift of safety - a tough challenge ahead for the Limpopo-based side in their fight for survival.

Ngero Katua continues to feature regularly for Highbury FC. In their match against Upington FC, Highbury led 1-0 at half-time courtesy of a Naeem Amooje goal, but the visitors fought back to earn a 1-1 draw. Highbury now sit 11th on the table with 20 points after 17 matches.

Namibian goalkeeper Ndisiro Kamaijanda, who plays for Highbury , did not feature in the match as he remains sidelined with injury.