Namibia: Defiant Baboons Return to Eat Mahangu

The baboons which have been intimidating Goreangab residents have returned to the area, despite efforts by the environment ministry to scare them off.

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism last week shot three baboons, following complaints from residents that the animals have been entering homes and stealing food.

On Saturday, the 'uninvited guests' reportedly returned to the area and destroyed some gardens.

Resident Lahya Shifa yesterday said the baboons finished the mahangu they soaked to make flour.

"This happened at our side.

I don't know what happened in the whole area, but the baboons have been coming," she said.

Another resident, Jonas Paulus, said ministry officials visited their residential area on Saturday and opened fire to scare the baboons off.

He said it was, however, not sufficient as the baboons keep terrorising them, adding there should be a long-term solution.

"The officials were here and only opened fire once and went. They are not willing to assist.

At least they should come here occasionally to scare them away, because they keep coming," Paulus said.

A senior ministry official yesterday confirmed that they went back to the area after receiving reports that the baboons have resurfaced.

However, the official said no baboons were shot as the animals fled upon sensing human movement.