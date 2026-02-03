Kenya: Surge in Grid-Tied Solar Raises Alarm Over Frequency Disturbances, Siror

Nairobi — Kenya Power's grid is facing mounting technical and security pressures that could undermine the reliability of the national electricity network, Managing Director Joseph Siror has warned, underscoring the complex risks the utility must manage as the energy landscape evolves.

Siror, speaking during the release of the utility firm's H1 results, said that the rapid rise in grid-tied solar installations particularly smaller rooftop systems that inject intermittent power into the grid poses a significant challenge to maintaining frequency stability.

"If one changes and is not tying the other, there is a disturbance in the frequency. You have added another load and the frequency drops," Siror said, describing how fluctuating solar output can destabilize the grid.

Solar's double-edged impact on the grid

Kenya's energy mix is increasingly diversified, with solar PV comprising about 14 percent of installed capacity as of mid-2025, alongside geothermal, hydro and wind.

While this marks progress toward a cleaner power system, grid operators are still grappling with the technical realities of intermittent generation.

Solar output drops sharply when clouds pass or at sunset, forcing conventional plants to rapidly adjust output to keep frequency within safe limits.

Without adequate energy storage or compensating technologies, such swings can strain the system and even lead to load shedding or equipment stress.

Industry groups report that captive solar rooftop arrays and private generation systems is also on the rise, with around 300 MW installed, much of it tied into the grid.

Siror warned that in the absence of clear compensation mechanisms or investment in grid-stabilizing resources, the cumulative effect of such grid ties could create "noise" that destabilizes frequency, affecting both the grid and large power users.

Security threats compound operational risks

Beyond technical challenges, the utility is confronting deliberate damage to its infrastructure.

Vandalism and theft of transformers, cables and substations have repeatedly forced outages and service disruptions across the country.

In the coastal region, Kenya Power has enlisted security agencies to crack down on criminals targeting electrical equipment, a senior company official said.

Transformer damage and theft not only interrupt supply but also raise costs and repair timelines. Independent analysis shows that vandalism alongside overloading from illegal connections is a major driver of transformer failures, exacerbating outage frequencies.