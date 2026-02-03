Tanzania: MP Calls for Strong Land-Use Planning in Misungwi

Mwanza — MISUNGWI Member of Parliament, Mr Silvery Luboja, has emphasised the need to establish strong land ownership and land-use planning systems in the district to promote investment while protecting natural resources.

Mr Luboja made the remarks recently during a councillors' meeting of Misungwi District Council, which reviewed secondquarter reports for the 2025 financial year. He said proper land-use planning is a key foundation for attracting investors, protecting the environment and ensuring sustainable social and economic development.

"The lack of solid land ownership and planning systems has led to uncontrolled use of critical areas. This situation may endanger our environment, degrade natural resources and reduce investment opportunities for the people of Misungwi," Mr Luboja warned.

He urged council experts to work professionally, comply with land laws and policies and involve all stakeholders in the planning process to ensure fair and sustainable land allocation.

Mr Luboja noted that hills and conservation areas play a crucial role in maintaining environmental stability, preventing soil erosion and providing clean air.

Poor planning or uncontrolled land use in such areas, he cautioned, could disrupt ecological balance and negatively affect livelihoods. He further explained that effective land-use planning should include detailed assessment of optimal land use, development of modern infrastructure and active community participation.

Misungwi District Land Officer Mr Renatus Nyasebwa assured the MP that the directives would be implemented through cooperation between the council management and councillors.

He pledged that comprehensive plans to survey and demarcate hilly areas would be developed in compliance with land laws and formal ownership procedures.

"We expect this plan to stimulate investment, protect hill environments and strengthen sustainable development for residents," Mr Nyasebwa said.

He added that the council has already begun implementing proper land-use planning in line with national policies and the Land Act. Mr Nyasebwa said residents of Misungwi are expected to benefit from improved investment opportunities, secure land ownership and better environmental protection.