Tanzania: Reliable Rural Transparency in Zanzibar Power Curtails Youth Migration - RC Kunenge

Coast Region — COAST Regional Commissioner Mr Abubakar Kunenge has said reliable electricity services in rural areas have become a major catalyst in enabling youth to start productive activities and reduce migration to cities.

He made the statement during a meeting with officials from the Rural Energy Authority (REA) at his office recently. The delegation had visited to introduce the implementation of the Second Phase of the Rural Electrification Project worth 46.6bn/- in the region.

During the discussion, REA Deputy Director, Engineer Thomas Mmbaga, said a total of 330 sub-streets will be connected to electricity under the project.

He further explained that the project will be implemented over a period of three years by contractor Nakuro Investment Company.

In a related development, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) Manager for Kibaha District, Engineer Debora Kanyika, said access to safe and clean water in the district had reached 86.5 per cent as of December 2025.

She informed a recent council meeting that other water projects, including those in Miyombo Ufugaji, Kipangege, Kigoda and Ngwale villages, have reached advanced stages, with some already operational.

For the 2025/2026 financial year, Engineer Kanyika revealed that three new projects will be implemented in the villages of Magindu, Dutumi, Madege, Kigogo and Ngwale, with emphasis placed on completing ongoing initiatives.