Uganda: How Uganda Is Building the Next Generation of Content Creators

Uganda's creative economy is stepping into a new phase, driven by expanded digital infrastructure, targeted skilling programmes and growing collaboration between government and private sector players.

This transformation took centre stage in Episode 9 of The Ugandan Podcast, convened by the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance in partnership with MultiChoice Uganda.

The episode brought together policymakers, industry leaders and creatives to reflect on the progress made so far and the vast opportunities emerging for Ugandans working in film and digital content creation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking on the programme, Sophia Nantongo, Under Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, underscored the importance of a strong digital foundation in nurturing creative talent.

She noted that Uganda has significantly expanded internet connectivity through more than 4,500 kilometres of fibre optic cable and an increasing number of telecommunications masts nationwide.

Nantongo added that regional cooperation has strengthened cross-border connectivity across East Africa, enabling creatives to collaborate seamlessly -- even on major water bodies where reliable internet access was previously a challenge.

With digital infrastructure in place, government services have increasingly moved online. Citizens now apply for essential services such as passports and driving permits digitally, making basic digital literacy a necessity regardless of profession or background.

"This shift has increased the urgency of skilling programmes to ensure no citizen is left behind," Nantongo explained.

She highlighted the National Innovation Hub in Nakawa, which now offers a state-of-the-art content creation studio accessible to the public at no cost. Young filmmakers and digital storytellers are able to acquire practical skills in editing, sound design, visual production and content monetisation.

Additional support is provided through the Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology, which offers government-funded and subsidised courses in ICT, filmmaking and digital media.

Similar innovation hubs at Kabale University, Soroti University and Muni University are extending these resources to communities across the country.

As more Ugandans build careers online, concerns around safety, intellectual property protection and misinformation have become increasingly prominent. Nantongo noted that the Ministry is strengthening data protection and cybersecurity frameworks while promoting intellectual property awareness to safeguard creators and their work.

While government plays a central role in shaping the ecosystem, MultiChoice Uganda has emerged as a major driver of film and television skills development.

During the episode, Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, highlighted the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) as a long-term investment in African storytelling.

The initiative identifies promising young filmmakers and equips them with practical, globally competitive production skills.

The programme operates through four academies in South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria and Kenya, with the East Africa Academy in Nairobi training filmmakers from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Participants receive hands-on training in scriptwriting, directing, cinematography, sound design and post-production, supported by global industry partners including Dolby, Universal and Fox.

Jamugisa emphasised that the programme is fully funded, ensuring that financial constraints do not limit access to world-class film education.

The impact of these efforts is already evident. Ugandan filmmaker and MTF alumna Cissy Nalumansi shared how the programme shaped her career, which spans writing, directing, producing and acting in award-nominated projects.

She credited MTF with instilling confidence, professional discipline and a collaborative mindset essential for success on any production set. She also pointed to the value of the alumni network, which continues to offer mentorship and career opportunities long after graduation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Arts and culture journalist Andrew Kaggwa described the current moment as a golden era for Ugandan creators.

He noted that while the industry once struggled with limited resources and institutional support, demand for content today is unprecedented.

"Creators can now find meaningful opportunities within Uganda, across East Africa and throughout the continent without having to leave home," Kaggwa said, adding that talent alone is no longer enough. Professionalism, community building and a strong digital presence, he noted, are now critical to long-term success.

Together, these investments and partnerships are laying the groundwork for a vibrant, sustainable creative economy -- one where Ugandan stories are told by skilled local creators, on global stages, from home.