Somalia Attends Key WHO Executive Board Meeting in Geneva

Geneva — Somalia's Minister of Health and Social Care, Dr Ali Haji Adam Abubakar, on Monday attended the opening of the 158th session of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Executive Board, which convened in Geneva, Switzerland, officials said.

The annual meeting brings together senior health officials from around the world to set strategic directions, adopt policies and take decisions shaping the global health agenda, amid growing challenges ranging from disease outbreaks to fragile health systems.

Somalia is among the 34 countries serving on the WHO Executive Board, a role that underscores its active participation in global health decision-making and international cooperation, according to the ministry.

The Somali delegation's participation aims to strengthen the country's leadership role in health-related affairs and deepen collaboration with international partners, as the government seeks to rebuild and improve its healthcare system after decades of conflict.

Officials said the delegation would advocate for priorities affecting Somalia, including improved access to healthcare, stronger disease surveillance and greater support for vulnerable populations.