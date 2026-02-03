Somalia: Somali Deputy Minister Meets Diaspora in Birmingham On State-Building Drive

Birmingham, United Kingdom — Somali officials led by Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Cadaala were warmly received in the British city of Birmingham on Monday during an official visit to the United Kingdom, authorities said.

At a large reception attended by members of the Somali community in Birmingham, Al-Cadaala briefed the diaspora on what he described as key developments inside Somalia, including progress in the country's state-building process and recent security gains against Islamist militants.

He cited advances in defending national unity, ongoing operations to reclaim areas held by the al-Qaeda-linked group Al-Shabaab, and steps toward implementing one-person, one-vote elections, which the federal government has pledged to introduce nationwide.

The deputy minister also highlighted what he called broader achievements by the DanQaran administration, urging Somalis abroad to continue supporting federal institutions and national cohesion.

Al-Cadaala praised the Somali diaspora for its "active and positive role" in backing Somalia's recovery and encouraged continued engagement in efforts to safeguard unity, sovereignty and social cohesion.

He further called on the community to remain united in opposing violations targeting the dignity and unity of Muslim societies, stressing that support from civil society and the diaspora could play a critical role in Somalia's long-term stability and development.