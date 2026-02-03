Rwanda: Digital Platforms Reshape How Job Seekers Meet Employers

The Ministry of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA) says it is open to partnering with private companies that demonstrate strong job creation through digital employment platforms.

Abdou Musonera, Head of Labour Market Interventions at MIFOTRA, made the remarks while commenting on Kazispace, a digital employment platform designed to connect job seekers, informal workers and employers within a single ecosystem.

"If the company is growing and making a significant impact, we can explore the possibility of establishing a partnership with them," Musonera said.

His comments come as Cabinet last week approved an integrated Labour Market Information System (LMIS), aimed at supporting evidence-based employment planning and driving broader economic transformation.

The LMIS consolidates labour market data from government institutions, the private sector and training providers. It tracks job creation, skills development, internships, apprenticeships, youth employability and employment outcomes, particularly those linked to major public and private projects.

The system is expected to generate labour market intelligence to guide decisions in employment, education, skills planning and economic development.

How Kazispace works

The New Times spoke to Dieudonné Tumukunde Bizagwira, founder of Kazispace, during the recent Kigali JobNet, a city-led job-matching initiative that connects job seekers, especially youth with employers, internships, training opportunities and professional networks.

Tumukunde said Kazispace uses smart matching technology to link skilled, semi-skilled and informal workers with verified employers across multiple sectors.

"By addressing unemployment, underemployment and inefficient hiring processes, the platform enables job seekers and gig workers to access decent work, while helping employers recruit reliable talent quickly and affordably," he said.

The platform supports full-time, contract and short-term engagements, contributing to workforce inclusion and economic growth.

Currently operating in Rwanda, Kazispace plans to expand to Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo. By 2027, Tumukunde said, the platform aims to operate across all African countries.

Kazispace serves different categories of users, including informal workers seeking short-term engagements and professionals looking for long-term employment.

Once a job seeker uploads a profile on kazispace.com, the system sends an SMS notification whenever a job matching at least 70 percent of their skills is posted. Applicants can then apply with a single click, automatically sharing their CV and profile with the employer.

For short-term service providers, workers list their skills, location and rates. When booked, they receive an instant notification and can immediately communicate with clients.

Employers, meanwhile, can manage the entire recruitment process on the platform--from posting vacancies to receiving applications and making hiring decisions. Applicants are updated via SMS and email at every stage of the process.

"AI-enabled technology helps identify competent candidates after assessment, saving time and reducing inefficiencies in hiring," Tumukunde said.

He added that the platform promotes transparency and reduces corruption by limiting physical contact during recruitment. A mobile application is also under development.

Early results and user experiences

Eric Tuyishime, owner of TEPHE LTD, an electronics equipment company employing 12 people, said the platform has simplified recruitment.

"Five months ago, I secured a competent worker within two days of posting a job, and I plan to hire five more," he said.

Why digital job-matching matters

In 2024 alone, about 1,000 young people found work through Kigali JobNet, while more than 1,800 were linked to internships and training programmes, according to Kigali Vice Mayor in charge of Infrastructure and Urban Development, Fulgence Dusabimana.

He said Kigali's unemployment rate stands at 13.6 percent, slightly below the national average of 14.9 percent. However, with the city's population nearing 1.8 million, unemployment remains a major challenge.

Last year's initiative helped 351 people secure permanent jobs, 374 find temporary employment, 379 access internships and 1,680 receive skills training.

For Emmanuel Ndayambaje, the impact was personal. After completing a hospitality course in Kicukiro, he spent four years unsuccessfully applying for jobs. After joining JobNet in 2024, he was invited to interviews by two hotels and is now employed full-time in guest services.

Saleh Uwimana, Director of KSP Rwanda, said his company has hired 40 people through JobNet since 2013, some through internships and others through direct recruitment or training.

Many, he said, have stayed and grown within the organisation.

"I had almost given up. JobNet gave me another chance," Uwimana said.