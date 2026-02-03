Tanzania: Nyasa District Allocates Land for Coffee Hulling Factor

3 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Dodoma — THE government has earmarked a four-hectare plot in Ndanda Hamlet, Kingirikiti Village in Nyasa District for the construction of a coffee hulling factory, the National Assembly heard on Monday.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Dennis Londo said the move follows impressive production trends, with Nyasa District currently producing an average of 2,193.3 tonnes of Arabica coffee annually.

"The area, equivalent to 10 acres, has supporting infrastructure including access roads, water and electricity," he said, noting that the land is government-owned and ready for investors to develop the factory.

He added that the government is actively promoting the investment opportunities as part of efforts to strengthen the coffee value chain in the district. Mr Londo was responding to a basic question by Nyasa MP John Nchimbi (CCM), who sought the government's position on the implementation of the coffee factory project.

In his supplementary question, the legislator reminded the government that presidential pledges must be implemented without waiting for private sector timelines, urging speedy action.

Responding, the Deputy Minister said the government had already begun executing the presidential directive, citing the distribution of two million coffee seedlings to farmers and the allocation of land for the factory. He said coffee production in Nyasa has increased significantly, creating a clear need for a local processing plant.

"Vision 2050 emphasises an inclusive economy, and since the private sector contributes 70 per cent, we continue to mobilise cooperatives, financial institutions and other stakeholders to invest," he said.

Mr Nchimbi further sought clarification on whether the government could deploy experts to help farmers access affordable loans from institutions such as the Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank (TADB) and cooperative banks.

The Deputy Minister said guidelines have already been issued to councils to build the capacity of cooperatives and secure special government budget allocations to support value addition, reduce production costs and boost productivity. Meanwhile, Moshi Urban MP Ibrahim Shayo (CCM) raised concern over dormant factories previously handed to investors who have failed to revive them.

Responding, Mr Londo said the factories were leased for production purposes under clear agreements requiring investors to maintain operations.

