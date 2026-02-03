Tanzania: Feasibility Study for Mbamba Bay SGR Completed

Dodoma — THE government has completed the feasibility study and preliminary design for the construction of a 1,000-kilometre Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Mtwara to Mbamba Bay, including branches to Liganga and Mchuchuma, the National Assembly heard on Monday.

Deputy Minister for Transport David Kihenzile said the work was carried out through the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) as part of ongoing efforts to expand the national rail network and support strategic economic projects.

He was responding to a basic question from Mtama MP Nape Nnauye (CCM), who asked whether the government intends to begin feasibility work for an SGR line from Dar es Salaam to the southern regions to serve the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project.

Mr Kihenzile said the government is currently mobilising financial resources for the Mtwara-Mbamba Bay SGR, including exploring Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements.

He added that the Dar es Salaam-Mtwara railway section has been recognised by the East African Community (EAC) under the East Africa Railway Master Plan due to its strategic importance in linking the two ports and promoting economic and regional integration.

"However, at present this section has not been included in government-funded projects," he noted.

The Deputy Minister said the government continues to implement major strategic projects, including the national SGR, in phases due to the substantial financial requirements involved. He encouraged private investors and financial institutions to partner with the government in rail development, including the southern corridor, starting with updated feasibility studies.

In a supplementary question, Mr Nape asked whether the government was considering taking full ownership of the southern SGR project instead of relying on EAC frameworks, arguing that doing so could give Tanzania a competitive advantage in the region. Responding, Mr Kihenzile said the project remains a national priority and that its inclusion in the EAC master plan was strategic.

"The aim was to secure regional prioritisation, enable joint mobilisation of resources for corridor projects and ensure alignment with other infrastructure being developed across the Community," he said.

The MP further sought clarification on whether the government was ready to partner with LNG investors, who stand to benefit from the railway for cargo transportation and project logistics.

Mr Kihenzile said the government recognises the central role of the private sector, noting that amendments to the Railways Act No. 10 of 2017 were made precisely to allow private participation in rail construction and operations.