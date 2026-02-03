Tanzania Appoints Man City's Brydon As Its Goodwill Ambassador

3 February 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA has officially appointed Brydon as a Tanzania Tourism Goodwill Ambassador, recognising his contribution to promoting the country's tourism and global image.

The appointment was marked by an award presentation officiated by Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, underscoring the government's commitment to working with international figures to strengthen Tanzania's tourism sector.

Brydon expressed appreciation to the government of Tanzania for the honour and reaffirmed his commitment to continuing efforts to promote the country's rich tourism attractions.

He also extended his gratitude to key government officials, including Dr Abbasi and Asha Tukijaji, for their support and warm reception in Tanzania.

"Tanzania Tourism Goodwill Ambassador.

It's an Honour to be officially recognised by the Government as an ambassador of the amazing country, Tanzania. Thanks so much to everyone involved in making this possible. I look forward to continuing our journey...A special thanks to Honourable Prime Minister @mwigulunchemba for presenting me with the award. And a huge thanks to @dktabbasi and @ashatukijaji for welcoming me to Tanzania.

Thanks, everyone for making this so memorable," Brydon stated on her social media platforms.

