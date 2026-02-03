Tanzania: Qatar Seeks 1,150 Tanzanian Drivers

Dodoma — THE Prime Minister's Office Labour, Employment and Relations has announced 1,150 job opportunities for Tanzanian drivers in Qatar, as part of ongoing efforts to expand employment opportunities for citizens beyond the country's borders.

The positions, offered by Qatar's public transport company Mowasalat, are being facilitated in partnership with Almah Travel and Tours Company Limited, a licensed private employment agency.

According to the announcement, applicants must be between 25 and 50 years old, possess at least a Form Four education and have a minimum of two years' driving experience.

Applicants are also required to communicate effectively in English, while knowledge of Arabic will be an added advantage. Successful candidates will be engaged on a contractual basis and must hold a valid Class C or E driving licence.

The employer will provide a comprehensive employment package, including medical cover throughout the contract, accommodation, meals and transport to and from the workplace.

Furthermore, the employer will cover all visa and air travel costs, including return tickets upon completion of the contract. Salaries will be paid in accordance with the company's policies and the labour laws of Qatar.

The Prime Minister's Office said that applications will be accepted until February 4, 2026. All interested applicants must submit their curriculum vitae via the specified email addresses and register through the government employment portal at jobs. kaz.go.tz.