Tanzania: Govt ICT Integration Key to Revenue Growth

Kilimanjaro — MOSHI District Commissioner Godfrey Mnzava has said that President Samia Suluhu Hassan's vision to integrate government Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems is productive for the nation and will continue to significantly support the country's development efforts.

Mnzava made the remarks in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, while opening a training seminar for taxpayers in the region on the newly established Integrated Domestic Revenue Administration System (IDRAS), organised by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Kilimanjaro Regional Office.

"President Samia deserves commendation for her vision of integrating all government ICT systems. This initiative will accelerate development processes in the country compared to previous years," he said.

He added that the introduction of IDRAS by the TRA is among the outcomes of the President's directives, noting that the system will enhance government revenue collection from various tax sources nationwide.

Mnzava, who represented the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner at the event, said increased revenue collection would significantly boost development activities by enabling the government to mobilise more funds for the implementation of development projects.

He also commended TRA management for introducing the IDRAS system as part of the implementation of President Samia's 2023 directive.

"This system will strengthen government revenue collection by enabling citizens to transparently monitor taxrelated matters, a move that will motivate voluntary compliance and enhance trust in the tax system," he said.

Mnzava also commended TRA management for organising the training ahead of the official launch of the system, saying the initiative would equip traders and the general public with the knowledge needed to become compliant and responsible taxpayers.

"I urge you, the participants, to become good ambassadors of this new system by sharing what you have learned with your colleagues who were unable to attend this seminar, so that the knowledge can reach more people for the benefit of our nation," he said.

Welcoming the District Commissioner to officiate the opening of the training, Kilimanjaro Regional TRA Manager James Jilala said the seminar was crucial as it aimed to strengthen government revenue collection, which is key to national development.

"This training is important because once citizens understand the new system, revenue collection processes will be simplified and the government will be able to mobilise more resources," he said.

Jilala added that the training would be conducted on a continuous basis, with plans to extend the outreach to the hamlet level to ensure that all citizens understand IDRAS for the benefit of the nation and its people. Speaking on the benefits of the system, Mr Jilala said IDRAS would simplify revenue collection processes and improve service delivery.

"This system will allow traders to suspend services of an Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) that has been lost, something that was not possible in the past," he said, noting that the improvement would help strengthen relations between traders and TRA officials, which had previously been strained in cases involving lost EFD machines.

Earlier, TRA Kilimanjaro Region Tax Officer Odupoi Papaa said the three-day training brought together participants from various institutions, including accountants and tax consultants.