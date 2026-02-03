Tanzania: Government Allocates 1.9bn/ - for Albinism Skin-Care Lotion

Dodoma — THE government has set aside 1.9bn/- in the 2025/26 financial year for the procurement of skincare lotion for persons with albinism, in line with national policies, laws and service-delivery guidelines for people with disabilities.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament and Coordination), Dr Jafar Seif, told the National Assembly on Friday that in the 2024/25 financial year the government allocated 8.74bn/- for social welfare services, of which 1.4bn/- was directed specifically to the purchase of protective skin lotion.

He was responding to a basic question from Special Seats MP Ms Stella Ikupa Alex (CCM), who asked what action the government takes against local government authorities that fail to set aside funds for purchasing lotion for persons with albinism.

Dr Seif said the government has continued to direct councils to allocate budgets for the essential lotion as part of their mandatory social welfare responsibilities.

In a supplementary question, Ms Ikupa sought assurance that the lotion is available in councils in line with the allocated funds.

Responding, the Deputy Minister said 182m/- has already been allocated to support 14,695 beneficiaries who have received the lotion, while identification of additional beneficiaries is ongoing across all councils.

"In areas where identification has not yet been completed, we must continue with the exercise. The government has instructed council directors to ensure all individuals in need are properly identified," he said.

Special Seats MP Ms Nyamizi Mhoja (CCM) asked what plans the government has to deploy dermatologists to council hospitals to support diagnosis and proper planning of lotion requirements.

Dr Seif said some of the health specialists recruited in January include professionals responsible for conducting skin assessments and providing expert guidance on skin-care treatment.