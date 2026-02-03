Ugandan Housemaid Confesses to Killing Syrian Actress

Vicky Ajok, a Ugandan woman working as a housemaid in Syria, has reportedly confessed to killing veteran Syrian actress Huda Shaarawi, 87, who was found dead in her apartment in Damascus last month.

Early investigations indicated that the actress had been killed by Ajok, who fled the scene after the incident. Authorities now say they have obtained a confession from the housemaid.

Shaarawi, best known for her role in the popular Syrian TV drama Bab Al Hara, was found dead in her home under what local media described as suspicious circumstances. Initial findings showed she had suffered a violent assault with a blunt object, leading to severe bleeding. Security sources said the killing occurred between 5 and 6 a.m.

The murder sparked widespread grief across the Arab world. The Syrian artists' syndicate mourned her death, while actors and directors expressed shock online. Actress Sulaf Fawakherji described the news as "devastating and heartbreaking," and director Rasha Sharbatgy called the killing "brutal" and unimaginable.