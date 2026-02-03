Angola: Media Minister Expresses Dismay At Death of Journalist Vanda De Carvalho

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies, and Social Communication, Mario Oliveira, expressed on Friday dismay at the death of Vanda de Carvalho, a journalist and the head of the Technical Department of Radio Ecclesia. She passed away on Thursday in Luanda.

In a message of condolence received by ANGOP, the minister said Oliveira Carvalho was part of a generation of media professionals who ensured the reopening and continuity of Radio Ecclesia in the second half of the 1990s, specifically in 1997. She actively participated in the project to expand and revitalize diocesan radio stations.

"For her work and significant contribution to affirming social communication activity in the country, Vanda de Carvalho was recently honored by the Episcopal Conference of Angola and São Tomé (CEAST) for her 25 years at Radio Ecclesia. She was also awarded the Angola Comunica Prize in the Radio Technician and Sound Engineer category," the statement reads.

During this time of grief, said the statement, the minister extends his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, Radio Ecclesia, and its employees on behalf of himself and the employees of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies, and Social Communication. ASS/AMP