Angola: Sports Ministry Reaffirms Dissolution of Bodybuilding Federation

Luanda — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Rui Falcão, reaffirmed on Thursday that his ministry does not recognize the Angolan Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (FAFITNESS) as a legal entity and reiterated its dissolution.

The body, founded in 2022, did not receive approval from the Ministry due to incompatibilities in the practice, as the supplements used for muscle development are considered doping agents.

This issue was discussed by experts during the presentation of the draft presidential decree that approves the regulation of the single fee applicable to the licensing and operation of gyms and similar establishments.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports does not recognize bodybuilding because Angola loves clean sports," the minister said.

Most substances traditionally associated with high-performance bodybuilding are included in the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) List of Prohibited Substances and Methods.

Examples include anabolic androgenic steroids, such as testosterone, stanozolol, and trenbolone; and other agents, such as clenbuterol and selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs).

Angola is a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency through the Olympic Committee (OAC) and reaffirmed its full compliance and international recognition on July 4, 2024.

However, bodybuilding is an unofficial sport in Angola. It is part of the list of 199 states affiliated with the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB). The sport holds provincial and national competitions and competes internationally without the support of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

The main places for developing the sport are the provinces of Luanda, Malanje, and Lunda Sul.

Bodybuilding in Angola is growing and has been marked by international events such as the Angola Ultimate Classic 2025 and the Muscle Contest Angola.

The sport has participated in competitions under the auspices of the International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB).

Pedro Pereira is considered one of the biggest names in bodybuilding in Angola for winning the IFBB Elite World Championship in Seville, Spain, in 2021.

In 2023, Luanda hosted the professional Mister Universe competition.