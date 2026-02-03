Angola: Chemists' Association Advocates Creation of Sector Management Program

29 January 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Chemists' Association (OQA) advocated on Thursday, in Luanda, for the need to create a national work program on the management of chemical substances, to be implemented by authorities, private entities, and civil society.

During a speech at the National Conference on Chemical Management, the OQA's Head, Tana Canda, said that there is a need to carry out tangible work to find adequate human and financial resources to achieve this goal.

She pointed out that information on chemical substances, risk identification and assessment, as well as prevention and control, should always be considered.

"Communicating risks and raising awareness, studying existing international conventions and existing national and sectoral programs should also be aligned," she stressed.

Right after, she said proposed a national profile on chemical management in Angola, which will allow the creation of a law on chemical safety in the country.

Tana Canda also stressed that Angola will move forward safely and will respond capablely to the demands of international conventions and also to the recent recommendation to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocol on environmental management.

The National Conference on Chemical Management, under the theme "Chemistry and Society in Sustainable Development," addressed, among other topics, the "General Approach to the Effects of Chemicals" and "Chemical Management/Public Health."

