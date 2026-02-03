Angola: Health Ministry Sends Scholarship Recipients for Training in Brazil

Luanda — At least 27 Angolan scholarship recipients will attend short-, medium-, and long-term training programs in Brazil as part of the Human Resources for Health Training Project (PFRHS), which is financed by the World Bank.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health sent to ANGOP on Saturday, the initiative is part of the Angolan government's strategy to strengthen the technical, scientific, and human capacity of the National Health System for the continuous improvement of the quality of care and the humanization of healthcare.

Silvia Lutucuta, Health Minister, congratulated the new scholarship recipients on beginning a new academic and professional chapter. She highlighted the importance of training a large group of professionals in Brazil.

The minister stressed that investing in the specialized training of health professionals is a strategic priority for the executive branch because it is an essential pillar for consolidating a more efficient, modern, and humanized health system. DC/AMP