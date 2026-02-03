Southern Africa: Angola Submits Chitundu-Hulu Dossier to Unesco for World Heritage Site Evaluation

30 January 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

-Angola's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Maria Candida Teixeira, submitted on Friday in Paris, France, the dossier for the Tchitundu-Hulu Rock Art Site, located in the municipality of Virei in the province of Namibe, to become a World Heritage Site.

Prepared by national experts under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, the dossier was sent to Lazare Assomo, director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, for evaluation, according to a press release accessed by ANGOP.

If approved, the Tchitundu-Hulu archaeological site could be included on the UNESCO World Heritage List. It would become the second Angolan site on the list after Mbanza Congo, the former capital of the Kingdom of Kongo.

The Tchitundu-Hulu archaeological site is over 4,000 years old and marks the beginning of rock art in Africa, which originated in the Namibe province.

It is known for the rock engravings and paintings of the "Sacred Hill of Mucuísses," which is considered one of the most beautiful prehistoric rock art sites in Angola. The site features abundant representations of animals and schematic drawings.

Recently, the site has served as a source of scientific research, attracting many national and foreign tourists to the region. DC/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.