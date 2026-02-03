Africa: President João Lourenço Meets With AU Development Agency Executive Director

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Friday granted audience to the Executive Director of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), Nardos Bekele-Thomas, at the Presidential Palace in Cidade Alta, in Luanda.

The diplomat did not make any statements to the press at the end of the meeting.

AUDA-NEPAD is the main technical body of the African Union responsible for promoting socio-economic development and continental integration, within the framework of the implementation of Agenda 2063.

Created in 2018, following the transformation of the former New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), AUDA-NEPAD results from the institutional reforms of the African Union aimed at strengthening the implementation of strategic projects at the regional and continental levels. The agency is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.