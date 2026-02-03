Africa: President João Lourenço Meets With AU Development Agency Executive Director

30 January 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Friday granted audience to the Executive Director of the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), Nardos Bekele-Thomas, at the Presidential Palace in Cidade Alta, in Luanda.

The diplomat did not make any statements to the press at the end of the meeting.

AUDA-NEPAD is the main technical body of the African Union responsible for promoting socio-economic development and continental integration, within the framework of the implementation of Agenda 2063.

Created in 2018, following the transformation of the former New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), AUDA-NEPAD results from the institutional reforms of the African Union aimed at strengthening the implementation of strategic projects at the regional and continental levels. The agency is headquartered in Midrand, South Africa.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.