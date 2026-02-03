Angola: Cuba Aims to Expand Cooperation With Angola

-Cuban ambassador to Angola, Óscar León González, on Saturday in Luanda, said that his country is open to expanding cooperation with Angola in various sectors for the benefit of both peoples.

The diplomat made the statement at an event organized by the Association of Cuban Residents in Angola (ACCRA) to express solidarity and reaffirm Cuban sovereignty.

González said that the two governments are working toward a new meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic and Technical-Scientific Cooperation, which will take place in Cuba. The last session occurred in 2023.

The parties will work toward cooperation that benefits their respective peoples.

Regarding the international scenario, González said that Cuba does not pose a threat to Americans, their national interests, or their well-being.

"Cuba is a peaceful, supportive, and cooperative country, willing to help and contribute to other states," the diplomat said.