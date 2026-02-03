South Africa: Tourism a Jewel in SA's Crown - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is "determined to strengthen the regulatory and policy environment to further grow" the tourism sector.

The President addressed the nation through the weekly newsletter following the Tourism Department's announcement that South Africa welcomed some 10.48 million international visitors last year, an increase of some 17.6% compared to 2024.

It is also the highest number of arrivals on record - surpassing pre-COVID-19 numbers in a "vote of confidence in a sector that continues to show great potential for further growth".

"An increase in international visitors is also a vote of confidence in South Africa's brand appeal, and in our reputation as a safe, reliable, value-for-money tourism destination.

"As government, we are determined to strengthen the regulatory and policy environment to further grow the sector. We are equally committed to deepening collaboration with the private sector, labour and other stakeholders to further bolster the industry," President Ramaphosa said.

Building blocks

Last year, Cabinet endorsed the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan with initiatives aimed at improving the performance of the sector.

Tourism currently contributes nearly 9% to the South African Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"[Initiatives] include the expansion of the Electronic Travel Authorisation system, which was successfully piloted during the G20 Summit last year, and is currently being rolled out in key tourism markets.

"We will also be strengthening the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme launched last year, which streamlines visa processes for groups whose applications are submitted by vetted tour operators. A significant number of tourists from key markets like India and China are already using group tour operators for a more structured, tailored travel experience.

"Improving connectivity is also being prioritised. We have seen an increase in direct flight routes to South Africa from key markets such as Australia and France," he explained.

Additional tourism monitors have been deployed and a crime call centre by the private sector has been established to ensure the safety of tourists.

Furthermore, tourism infrastructure is also under improvement.

"At last year's inaugural Tourism Infrastructure Investment Summit, eight projects worth R1 billion were launched, signalling renewed investor confidence in our tourism sector.

"Our strategic destination marketing efforts continue, as does the focus on niche markets such as halal and green tourism to attract diverse visitors," the President noted.

Citizens are also being encouraged to "embrace the burgeoning tourism industry".

"[The] Department of Tourism offers fully funded Mandarin language training for registered freelance and employed tourism guides to enable them to better support tourists from the growing Chinese market. We also continue to support the transformation of the industry through various support programmes.

"Retaining our reputation as a tourism destination of choice is a society-wide effort, one in which communities have a particularly important role to play.

"Every South African should be a tourism ambassador and every community a potential tourist attraction. Our country is rich in natural beauty, history and culture, with much of this potential untapped," President Ramaphosa said.

He noted that foreign visitors contribute to the country's foreign earnings, "support local businesses, bolsters local economies and helps to create and sustain jobs".

"Working together as government, communities and tour operators, we can popularise and attract more tourists to regions and locations that don't traditionally feature highly as destinations for tourists.

"Working together as Government, industry, communities and civil society we can realise even greater value from this jewel in our nation's crown," President Ramaphosa concluded.