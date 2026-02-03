South Africa: Military Veterans Called to Participate in Verification Drive

The Department of Military Veterans (DMV) has urged all eligible applicants in KwaZulu-Natal and across the country to participate in its verification drive to finalise their status and gain access to benefits.

The department, through the Database Verification, Cleansing and Enhancement (DVCE) Work Stream under the Presidential Task Team, is continuing its national verification programme aimed at validating applications for inclusion in the National Military Veterans Database.

The DVCE Work Stream verifies and validates applications to ensure that the DMV maintains a credible and reliable database. The process confirms eligible military veterans so they can access benefits provided by the department.

The programme mainly targets non-statutory force (NSF) members, who did not integrate into the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), as well as applicants who submitted applications between 2016 and 28 February 2022.

In a statement, the DMV said the programme has already been implemented in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, North West, Free State, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape.

"The verification process will now proceed to KwaZulu-Natal from 2 February 2026 to 18 July 2026," the department said.

KwaZulu-Natal verification schedule:

· Newcastle: 2 February 2026 - 5 SAI Battalion.

· Pongola: 3-4 February 2026 - OPS Corona Base.

· Ulundi: 5-6 February 2026 - OPS Corona Base.

· Richards Bay: 7 and 9 February 2026 - 121 SAI Battalion.

· Port Shepstone: 10-12 and 16-17 February 2026 - Banana Beach Resort.

· Durban: 18 February-1 June 2026 - Army Support Base KZN.

· Pinetown: 2-3 June 2026 - Venue to be confirmed.

· Pietermaritzburg: 8 June-16 July 2026 - Ingoma-Makhosi Base.

· Esigodini: 17-18 July 2026 - Ingoma-Makhosi Base.

Applications will be assessed from members of the following groups:

· Former Umkhonto weSizwe (MK);

· Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA);

· Azanian National Liberation Army (AZANLA);

· Self-defence units; and

· Former political prisoners with prison numbers.

The department noted that applicants who already have force numbers or Certified Personnel Register (CPR) numbers are not required to attend the verification process.

Verification requirements

· Applicants must attend in person for face-to-face verification.

· A valid South African ID document or ID card must be presented.

· Only applicants with complete and submitted files will be invited.

Sessions will be scheduled according to location and submitted applications.

Definition of a military veteran

In terms of the Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011, a Military Veteran is a South African citizen who rendered military service, completed training, no longer serves, and was not dishonourably discharged. More information is available at www.dmv.gov.za