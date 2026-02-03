Kenya: Govt Rolls Out 'Green' Number Plates for Elecric Vehicles, E-Bikes

Nairobi — The government has introduced new green number plates for electric vehicles and motorbikes as part of a broader push to accelerate the adoption of e-mobility and cut carbon emissions from the transport sector.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir said the move aligns with the electric mobility strategy that the government is currently rolling out to guide the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

"All EV vehicles will now be registered in green number plates," said Chirchir.

"We will be launching the new number plated going forward as a way of supporting the reduction of national carbon footprints."

Chirchir noted that the transport sector accounted for 13 percent of Kenya's greenhouse gas emissions in 2015, a figure projected to rise to 17 percent by 2030 if mitigation measures are not implemented.

According to Chirchir, the government is encouraged by the growing uptake of electric vehicles, revealing that Kenya has registered 24,754 electric vehicles to date, up from just 796 in 2022.

Chirchir added that the government will prioritize the acquisition of electric vehicles across all government agencies to further stimulate demand and demonstrate its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Kenya's push toward electric mobility is anchored on its clean energy mix, with more than 90 percent of electricity generated from renewable sources such as geothermal, hydro and wind.

The government contends this positions the country favorably to transition its transport sector from fossil fuels to electricity with lower lifecycle emissions.

In recent years, the government has introduced a range of incentives to encourage EV adoption, including reduced import duty and excise tax on electric vehicles compared to internal combustion engine cars.

Pilot projects involving electric buses, motorbikes and tuk-tuks have also been rolled out in major urban centers, particularly Nairobi, as part of efforts to address air pollution and high fuel costs.