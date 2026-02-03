Ethiopia Mobilized Over USD 18bln in Six Months, Says PM

3 February 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Ashenafi Endale

- Import bill stands at USD 11.3bln

The Prime Minister tells Parliament that Ethiopia registered record forex revenues over the past six months, putting the figure at over USD 18 billion.

According to the PM, export of goods generated USD 5.1 billion over the first half of the financial year, surpassing the USD 4.2 billion his administration had targeted. Meanwhile, service exports generated USD four billion, remittances USD 4.6 billion, foreign direct investment USD 2.3 billion, and aid and concessional loans over USD two billion, Abiy Ahmed (PhD) told MPs.

The total import bill over the same period added up to USD 11.3 billion, according to the PM.

He also told Parliament that his administration has revised its expected tax revenue for the year after collecting 709 billion Birr over the first six months. Now, officials want to see the federal government collect 1.5 trillion Birr before the end of the fiscal year in July, while regional administrations are expected to collect another one trillion Birr.

"It's very ambitious, but we have to push for it," said the PM.

