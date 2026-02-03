Angola: Future of Angolan Women Depends On Determination to Overcome Challenges

-The Secretary-General of the Organization of Angolan Women (OMA), Joana Tomás, declared on Saturday that the future of the organization and of Angolan women depends on their collective determination to fight, advance, and overcome challenges.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 64th anniversary celebrations of the MPLA's women's organization, Tomás called for unity and for women to strengthen their commitment to building a more just and equitable society.

According to Tomás, the OMA is more than just an organization; it symbolizes the courage, determination, and capacity for social transformation of women. She added that, after more than six decades, the institution has been marked by the resistance, achievements, and indomitable strength of Angolan women.

The politician underscored that throughout its 64 years, the Angolan Women's Organization has played a fundamental role in defending and promoting women's rights. It has offered support, training, and empowerment to thousands of women throughout the country.

She also noted that the OMA's journey has yielded significant progress but has also revealed challenges.

Joana Tomás emphasized that women's empowerment is vital for the country's development and the consolidation of a more just and equitable society. She added that each woman is an agent of change with a direct impact on her community.