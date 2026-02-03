Angola: Chief of Staff Reaffirms Defense of Peace and Territorial Integrity

Menongue — The Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Aviation General Altino dos Santos, reaffirmed on Friday in Cubango province, the commitment to the defense of peace, national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

The high-ranking officer made the statement at the closing of the 2025/2026 combat and educational-patriotic training and preparation year at the Southeast Military Region level, held at the Soba Matias military unit in the municipality of Menongue, capital of Cubango province.

According to the Chief of Staff, in addition to the constitutional mission of defending the Angolan homeland, the FAA also plays a relevant role in supporting the population, especially in the regions surrounding military units.

The general praised the contribution of the Southeast Military Region Command for the moral and material support given to local communities.

Altino dos Santos added that the FAA's personnel are mostly made up of young people from the communities themselves, a fact that reinforces the sense of belonging, discipline, loyalty, and responsibility in fulfilling the patriotic duty of defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Angola.

The general explained that the exercises, maneuvers, technical formations, and tactical training demonstrated show that the FAA continues to evolve, modernize, and adapt to current and future challenges in an international context marked by vulnerability, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity.

He highlighted that the maneuvers witnessed demonstrate the discipline, esprit de corps, cohesion, technical capacity, and determination of the Angolan military, essential factors for effectively responding to any threat to national security.

The general urged commanders, chiefs, and officers at all levels to continue to strengthen operational and combat readiness programs, patriotic education, planning, maintenance of resources, strict adherence to schedules, and promotion of technical, legal, military, and health training in the units.