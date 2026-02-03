Angola: Lunda-Sul With New Infrastructure for the Justice Sector

Saurimo — The Justice sector in Lunda-Sul has, since Thursday, a new infrastructure built in the provincial capital, Saurimo, to improve service to users and the comfort of employees.

Inaugurated by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Marcy Lopes, the facilities include a notary services and civil, property and automobile registry offices, all equipped with cutting-edge technological equipment.

It is a project from scratch built on a gross area of 1,150 square meters, with two floors, which cost 501 million, 416 thousand and 995 kwanzas from the General Coffer of Justice (CGJ).

Construction began in 2012, with interruptions due to technical and financial aspects, before resuming on March 20, 2025.

At its inauguration, Minister Marcy Lopes said that the project is part of a vast program of rehabilitation and construction of the sector's infrastructures, to provide better service, comfort and speed to the services provided to citizens.

He mentioned that, with the creation of new municipalities, within the framework of the new political-administrative division (DPA), there is a need to build and rehabilitate more infrastructures, so that citizens can resolve their problems with dignity.

Regarding the decentralization of Identity Card issuance services at provincial level, Marcy Lopes said there is a strategic plan to standardize the printing of the document in progress at Ministry level, which will require logistics and staff training.

For his part, the governor of Lunda-Sul, Gildo Matias, said that with the inauguration of this imposing structure, the citizen benefits, due to the speed of service that allows floods to be avoided, as well as the dignified comfort of employees in the sector.

Gildo Matias said that, currently, the province has 14 municipalities, so there are nine remaining to guarantee justice services with cutting-edge equipment, to meet the demand of city dwellers.

For this reason, he ensured that the process of progressive creation of conditions is underway so that the other municipalities can all have services with dignity, particularly the new districts.

Next week, he announced, Justice services will be opened in the municipality of Cassengo, with the same objective.

The municipality of Saurimo and seat of the province has an estimated population of 534 thousand 231 inhabitants, 82% of the population of Lunda-Sul. JW/IZ/DOJ