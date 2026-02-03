East Africa: Malawi Reaffirms Support for the Lobito Corridor

Luanda — Malawi's outgoing ambassador to Angola, Margaret Kamoto, reinforced on Friday, in Luanda, her country's support for the Lobito Corridor project, Benguela province, considering it a strategic infrastructure not only for Angola, but for the entire SADC region.

The diplomat was speaking to the press, at the end of an audience with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to whom she bid farewell greetings, at the end of her diplomatic mission to Angola, with non-resident status.

On the occasion, she expressed Malawi's desire to integrate projects associated with the Lobito Corridor, reaffirming his country's support for all initiatives linked to this infrastructure.

She explained that the purpose of the audience was to formalize his farewell to the Angolan Head of State and convey greetings from President Lazarus Chakwera.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Ambassador said it was a message of cordiality and recognition for the relations maintained between the two countries during his mandate, exercised from South Africa, where he resides.

Relations between Angola and Malawi have been strengthening, highlighting the signing of a framework cooperation agreement, he said.

The Malawian diplomat positively assessed the outcome of the Angolan presidency of the African Union (AU), classifying it as "remarkable and profound".

According to Margaret Kamoto, her country actively followed and supported the Angolan mandate, highlighting the importance of this leadership for the countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), an organization of which Angola and Malawi are members.

Asked about the impact of the Angolan presidency of the AU on the implementation of Agenda 2063, the diplomat stated that Angola achieved the objectives it set itself during its mandate, reiterating Malawi's full support for ongoing initiatives and expressing expectations for the continuity of the agenda outlined by Angola.