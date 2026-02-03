Angola: Zambia Reaffirms Aim to Invest in Angola's Agricultural and Mining Sectors

The Zambian ambassador to Angola, Elias Munshya, reaffirmed on Friday in Saurimo, Lunda-Sul, province his country's goal to invest in agriculture and mining to promote development in both Angola and Zambia.

Speaking after meeting with Lunda-Sul governor Gildo Matias, the Zambian diplomat said that his country is strong in agricultural production and has many entrepreneurs in the field.

Munshya added that Zambian entrepreneurs are also interested in the tourism sector and the implementation of processing industries.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The diplomat praised the Angolan government for extending the railway to Saurimo, which will facilitate the exchange of goods between southern and eastern Angola, as well as with other Southern African countries.

Munshya said he expects to see the rail link with Zambia completed, including the Lobito Corridor, to bring the two countries closer and facilitate trade.

The Lunda Sul governor on his turn, said that trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries are fundamental to strengthening bilateral relations and that the province has mining potential and other areas of activity, such as agriculture, in which strong investments are possible thanks to the availability of water, rain, and arable land.

The governor invited the Zambian ambassador to bring in entrepreneurs, particularly those focused on agriculture, to invest in the province's development and create more jobs for local youth.

Zambia has a consulate in the eastern region of Angola, in the province of Moxico. The two countries share a 1,110-kilometer border through this consulate and the neighboring province of Moxico Leste.