Angola: First Lady Defends Development Aligned With Improving People's Living Conditions

Luanda — Angolan First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço stated on Friday in Luanda that the socio-economic development of the country becomes possible and complete when it reaches the people and is reflected in the effective improvement of their living conditions.

Speaking at the ceremony announcing the winners of the 3rd edition of the Manuel António da Mota Award - A Life in Angola, in her capacity as jury president, Ana Dias Lourenço advocated for transforming recognition into impetus and truth for the population.

She also mentioned that throughout the process of evaluating applications for the Manuel António da Mota Prize, it was possible to prepare a careful analysis of the projects, as well as face the reality of the communities benefiting from this initiative.

The Manuel António da Mota Grand Prize was awarded to the Divina Providência hospital unit, with its project to equip the Tuberculosis Treatment Center.

Along with Divina, AfriYAN Angola, which won 2nd place, and ADRA - Action for Rural Development and Environment, which came in 3rd place, were also distinguished.

The distinctions were awarded in recognition of the social impact and relevant contribution of the projects to improving the living conditions of communities in Angola.

Each of these institutions was awarded monetary values of 50,000, 25,000 and USD 15,000 US dollars, respectively, converted into kwanzas.

The awards ceremony was promoted by Mota-Engil Angola, in partnership with the Manuel António da Mota Foundation, in an event attended by members of these companies and various personalities from Angolan society.

The Manuel António da Mota Prize - A Life in Angola aims to recognize, distinguish and support social solidarity institutions that develop projects with an effective and transformative impact on Angolan communities, in the areas of education, health, social inclusion, gender equality, protection of vulnerable groups and promotion of autonomy and improvement of the population's living conditions.

Within the scope of this edition, several applications were evaluated, with six finalist institutions being selected, after a rigorous process that included documentary analysis