Angola: First Lady Praises Role of Pioneering Women in Angolan Oil Industry

30 January 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

-The First Lady of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, praised on Thursday in Luanda, the historical trajectory and importance of women in the growth of the Angolan oil industry throughout the last 50 years of national independence.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring pioneering women in the oil sector organized by Muhatu Energy Angola (MEA), Lourenço said these professionals are ensuring a smooth transition into the future and leaving a positive legacy for future generations.

The First Lady stressed that Angola's future lies in the hands of the young people and that it is of their responsibility to continue paving the way for the country's development.

"Only with patriotism, talent, and hard work will we be able to build a prosperous country for all, counting on the contributions of women in the oil industry," she said.

The event was attended by government officials, institutional leaders, senior professionals, and young talents involved in the industry's strategic development and evolution over the past five decades. It also served as an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of women in the oil industry and discuss the present and future prospects of women's participation in the sector. OPF/QCB/DAN/AMP

