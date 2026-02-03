Angola: Over 3,000 Micro and Small Companies Certified in 2025 in Benguela

30 January 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — At least 3,595 new companies in various sectors of activity were certified in 2025 in the province of Benguela by the National Institute for Support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (INAPEM), ANGOP has learnt.

In total, INAPEM certified 3,137 micro, 321 small and 137 medium-sized enterprises in Benguela, in a process aimed at guaranteeing access to tax benefits for the business sector.

Speaking to ANGOP, local INAPEM official, Lino Kassivela Joaquim, highlighted the objective of the certification as effectively supporting the activity of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

He said that since January 10 of this year, the platform has already registered 77 requests related to the new certification or registration, of which 26 have already had their certification issued in their respective classes: micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Regarding tax benefits, he mentioned that a certified company enjoys, among other things, exemption from taxes and the rate of fees when changing the share capital, and a reduction in the rate of Industrial Tax.

He stressed that a certified company also competes for available financing lines, as the certificate is the requirement that commercial banks request to attach to the dossier.

Hence, according to him, the ever-increasing number of companies that turn to INAPEM's services to obtain this document, which also provides access to technical assistance, consulting and monitoring.

