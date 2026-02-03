Angola: Liga Unitel Girabola 2025-26 - Interclube Returns to Victory

Luanda — Interclube defeated São Salvador do Zaire 2-1 on Saturday in the 13th round of the Liga Unitel Girabola 2025-26 national first division football championship, marking the team's return to victory.

Interclube's last win in this competition was in the ninth round, when they defeated Sagrada Esperança da Lunda-Norte 4-1.

The team, coached by Roque Sapiri, remains in 14th position with 13 points. São Salvador do Zaire occupies 15th place with 10 points.

On Saturday, Académica do Lobito (6th/18 points) and Recreativo do Libolo (4th/20 points) tied 1-1. Meanwhile, Redonda do Bengo (12th/14 points) suffered a 0-3 home defeat at the hands of FC Bravos do Maquis (5th/20 points).

Heavy rain in Dundo, Lunda-Norte province, forced the interruption of the game between Desportivo da Lunda-Sul and Sagrada Esperança. The match was suspended in the 69th minute with Desportivo da Lunda-Sul leading 1-0 on a goal by Gepson.

Due to flooding on the field, the referees decided that the remaining 21 minutes would be played Sunday at 10 a.m.

On Friday, the match between Guelson FC and Desportivo da Huila, which was scheduled to take place at the Estádio dos Coqueiros in Luanda, was canceled due to the installation of a metal stage behind one of the goals.

Match commissioner Dilson Gourgel deemed the match unfeasible, citing compliance with the technical regulations of the National Arbitration Council.

The Angolan Football Federation has not yet issued an opinion on the matter. For now, the initial responsibility lies with the home team, Guelson FC, which is in last place with seven points.

On Sunday, Kabuscorp do Palanca will face 1º de Agosto at 4 p.m. at the Estádio dos Coqueiros, and Luanda City will face Wiliete de Benguela at the same time.

Due to Petro's participation in the African Champions League, the match between Petro de Luanda (leader, with 30 points) and 1º de Maio de Benguela (10th, with 14 points) will only take place on February 4.