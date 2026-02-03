Angola: Minjud Wraps Up Advisory Council With Several Approvals of Decrees

Luanda — The approval of draft presidential decrees and the sports infrastructure regulations marks the XIV Advisory Council of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MINJUD), which is set to end this Thursday (29) in Luanda, at the 11 de Novembro Stadium.

According to the program, on the 2nd and final day of the event, two panels will be presented, with debates on the approval of the legal regime for sports program contracts, as well as the regulations for licensing, operation, inspection and technical responsibility of gyms and similar facilities.

The program also includes discussions on topics linked to the new directions of sports medicine in Angola, the regulations for the National Sports Award and the single fee applicable to the licensing of gyms and similar facilities.

The event, which began on Wednesday (28), had as its main agenda points the evaluation of compliance with the recommendations of the XIII Advisory Council and the assessment of activities within the scope of the Youth Development Plan (PDJ) 2025-2027.

Another highlighted topic was the assessment of actions within the framework of the National Sports Development Plan 2024-27 (PLANADESPORTO), which highlighted the degree of compliance with the 5 priority axes: school sport, community sport, high-performance sport, infrastructure and sports medicine.

The report presented by the National Director for Sports, Matos Cardoso, revealed weak dynamism in school sport in the years 2024 and 2025, while the chapters on training, infrastructure and results in international competitions showed positive performance.

Analyzing the period before and after the implementation of PLANADESPORTO, the results are encouraging. In 2022, the number of people practicing physical activity and sports was 2,788,340, corresponding to 7.8% of the population. By 2024 and 2025, this number had reached 3,164,467.

In sum, PLANADESPORTO represents a strategic turning point in Angolan sport, promoting the transition from a dispersed and poorly structured model to a progressive, integrated, and results-oriented system.

The activity was opened by the Secretary of State for Youth, Danila Bragança, on behalf of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Rui Falcão.

The event also included a speech by the Vice-Governor of the province of Luanda for the Political and Social Sector, Manuel Gonçalves, representing Governor Luís Manuel Nunes.

The event brings together government authorities, sports federations, leaders of youth associations, technicians, as well as representatives of public and private partners linked to youth and sport.

More than 250 delegates from the country's 21 provinces are participating in this ministerial forum, held annually with the aim of reflecting on, evaluating, and proposing actions for the sector's development.

An advisory board is a strategic support body, composed of experts who provide non-binding recommendations and opinions to the management of a company or organization.

Without decision-making power or direct legal responsibility, its role is to enrich the decision-making process through diverse knowledge, external perspectives, and market analysis, contributing to institutional growth.