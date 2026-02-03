Ethiopia: PM Abiy Shoots Down Trump's GERD Funding Claims

3 February 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Ashenafi Endale

- "Ethiopia did not borrow or receive a penny to finance GERD."

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has refuted claims from Donald Trump that the US funded the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), telling members of Parliament that "Ethiopia did not borrow or receive a penny to finance GERD."

He affirmed that the dam was constructed using finance mobilized by the public, setting the record straight on baseless claims from Trump, who has repeatedly stated that the US funded the dam, which was inaugurated last September.

Most recently, at the World Economic Forum, Trump framed the dam as a "very dangerous issue," claimed it hindered Nile River flow and offered to mediate between Ethiopia and Egypt.

From The Reporter Magazine

Read the original article on Reporter.

