Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Denies Allegations of Family Involvement in Oil Industry

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has denied allegations of her family's alleged involvement in the oil industry.

The president's response follows an article published in The Namibian on Tuesday titled 'President under fire for family oil interest'.

The Namibian sent questions on Monday to press secretary Jonas Mbambo regarding the allegations, but he did not respond.

The allegations surfaced after journalist Jemima Beukes questioned the president after the opening of the Cabinet meeting. However, the president declined to answer as she was heading into the session.

Beukes' questions were about concerns that the president's family is allegedly making moves to control the oil industry.

"With respect to the article headlined 'President under fire for 'family oil interest', written by Eliaser Ndeyanale and Martin Endjala and published in The Namibian newspaper on 3 February, as well as the allegations attributed to Jemima Beukes, I state categorically and without reservation that my children have no interests, direct or indirect, in the oil and gas sector," the president says.

The president has demanded a retraction statement and the issuing of a public apology, or present, credible and verifiable evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Nandi-Ndaitwah says like any Namibian citizen, her children have the full and equal right to participate in the country's economy.

"They do so to contribute to national development, the well-being of our people and their own lawful livelihoods," she says.

She says they will not be faulted for exercising this right as long as it is done within the confines of the law.

Meanwhile, Independent Patriots for Change president Panduleni Itula in a statement issued on Tuesday says democracies do not collapse through coups alone, adding that they erode quietly when power is centralised, institutions are sidelined and accountability is treated as hostility.

"Namibia deserves leadership that trusts its ministers, respects parliament, protects the press and remembers that all authority flows from the Constitution and from the people. That is not opposition politics. That is constitutional patriotism," he adds.

"It is not about personal attacks. It is not about undermining the Presidency and it is not about denying any Namibian the right to lawful economic activity. It is about accountability, transparency, professionalism and the preservation of the constitutional separation of powers. Allegations must be treated as allegations," he says.