Namibia: Correctional Service Reviews Organisational Structure After Five Years

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Monday opened a four-day workshop to review its organisational structure to improve efficiency, coordination and service delivery across the department.

According to a statement issued by the NCS on Monday, the current organisational structure was approved in April 2020 and has been in place for five years.

Minor amendments were made in 2023 and 2024, including the incorporation of the Katima Mulilo and Kaoko-Otavi correctional facilities.

"The purpose of this workshop is to align our organisational structure with the department's strategy and mandate," commissioner general Raphael Hamunyela, says in a statement released on Tuesday.

The review will focus on clarifying roles and reporting lines.

It aims to reduce duplication, bureaucracy and operational gaps that can affect security and service delivery, says Hamunyela.

The process will also seek to improve coordination between key functions.

These include security, rehabilitation, education, health services, human resources, finance, information and communication technology, planning, monitoring and evaluation, according to the statement.

The review will also address issues such as prolonged acting positions, uneven workloads and limited career progression, adds the NCS.

Hamunyela says the exercise was not a fault-finding process, adding that it aims for continuous improvement and strengthening professionalism within the service.

The workshop brings together senior managers and correctional officers.

It is expected to produce clear and actionable recommendations to improve accountability, performance management and service quality within the NCS, says the statement.