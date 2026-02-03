Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Signals Readiness to Engage Chamisa

Ruling Zanu-PF youth league political commissar Taurai Kandishaya says the party is actively seeking to engage former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa as it steps up efforts to project itself as a broad church open to political returnees and new members alike.

In an interview, Kandishaya said the party would not shy away from approaching even the highest figures in opposition politics arguing that the ruling party offered stability and long-term political growth.

"We are not hesitant to approach even a president of the opposition party. In actual fact, we are trying by all means to engage Nelson Chamisa just try to show him the path to say you need to recollect yourself and to rechart your political journey and comeback to Zanu PF because it the only political party where one can grow and where stability is found," said Kandishaya.

Chamisa, a former leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) recently announced his return to politics under a new movement after resigning from the party citing it had been infiltrated.

Kandishaya claimed that Zanu-PF is experiencing a steady influx of members including former opposition supporters, attributing the trend to the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"People are coming back to Zanu PF, others are rejoining and others are joining for the first time. They are doing this in recognition of the works of President Ed Mnangagwa who has managed to separate between politics and economics," he said.

The youth leader said the ruling party believed the president's emphasis on economic development over political confrontation was beginning to bear fruit pointing to what he described as improved political tolerance and a more open democratic environment.

"When he (Mnangagwa) came to power he said we must do more of economics than of politics and we have seen the results a number of developments happening in the country. Political tolerance levels have increased, our democratic space is further opened and everyone feels accommodated," said Kandishaya.