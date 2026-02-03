Kenya: Bobi Wine Says Ugandan Military Now 'Fully Occupying' His House

Nairobi — Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has claimed that the military is fully occupying his residence, with armed personnel stationed inside, outside, and around the property, preventing his family from accessing it.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bobi Wine said soldiers forced their way into the home overnight, extending a presence that began with an alleged raid on January 23, which reportedly involved vandalism and seizure of personal items.

"Last night, the military surrounding our home in Magere once again forced themselves into the house. They're now fully occupying our entire home - inside, outside, and around it," Bobi Wine said.

"Neither have we been able to take stock of what items and documents the armed men seized from the house, since none of our family members has ever been allowed to access it since the attack happened."

The claims follow heightened political tension in Uganda after the January 15 presidential election, which Bobi Wine insists was marred by widespread fraud and intimidation.

The Electoral Commission declared President Yoweri Museveni the winner with 71.65 per cent of the vote, extending his nearly four-decade rule. Bobi Wine placed second with 24.72 per cent, rejecting the outcome.

Addressing the military, Bobi Wine issued a defiant challenge to Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, claiming he is shielded by ordinary citizens:

"A rebel without a gun, hiding in plain sight, and yet you can't find me because I'm concealed by the people. Catch me if you can!"

Bobi Wine's whereabouts remain publicly unknown. On January 27, he alleged that security operatives intensified efforts to track him, including aerial surveillance and inquiries at locations such as Busabala, but said he would reappear "at an appropriate time."

The standoff has also raised diplomatic concerns. Gen. Muhoozi previously claimed Uganda would suspend military cooperation with the United States, alleging Bobi Wine had "kidnapped himself" with US support. He later deleted the posts and apologized:

"I want to apologise to our great friends, the United States, for my earlier tweets that I have now deleted. I was being fed with wrong information," he said.

Military cooperation with Washington, including joint operations in Somalia, will continue, Gen. Muhoozi confirmed, crediting Uganda's Ambassador to the UN, Adonia Ayebare, for helping defuse tensions.

Bobi Wine has previously accused security forces of raiding his Magere home, cutting electricity, disabling surveillance cameras, and deploying helicopters, leaving his family confined.

In recent weeks, Gen. Muhoozi has drawn criticism for inflammatory social media posts threatening opposition members, including claims that security forces killed 22 alleged opposition "terrorists" and issuing a 48-hour ultimatum for Bobi Wine to surrender.

Human rights groups and opposition figures say the ongoing military presence at Bobi Wine's home highlights a broader crackdown on dissent after the election, a charge the government has repeatedly denied.